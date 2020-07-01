415 SAINT PAUL STREET

Amenities

Finally luxury and convenience at an affordable price! Now you have the option to include in your rent, the Hello Alfred butler service who tidy's up your space, makes your bed and delivers your groceries each week.The Courtland is a brand new exclusive fifteen unit apartment building minutes from 83 and the Inner Harbor. It has open floor plans, tall ceilings, abundance of natural light, SS appliances, walk-in closets, luxurious finishes, and professional interior design. Each unit is equipped with an Alexa Smart Home System that controls everything with your phone or voice command - you can turn on/off lights, unlock/lock doors, manage temperature and air quality, control surround sound speakers for entertaining, or use the kitchen's digital screen to find a recipe!Our residents also have access to amenities all over the city from our portfolio of owned buildings and partnerships, including; Free 24/7 access to our coworking office, free use of our speakeasy style event space and a discounted gym and pool membership to the hottest club in Baltimore - Merritt Health and Fitness.Our apartments are leasing up fast, schedule a tour today so you don't miss the opportunity to live here! *This is a master listing*Price, amenities and floor plans may vary*