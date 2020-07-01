All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

415 SAINT PAUL STREET

415 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Finally luxury and convenience at an affordable price! Now you have the option to include in your rent, the Hello Alfred butler service who tidy's up your space, makes your bed and delivers your groceries each week.The Courtland is a brand new exclusive fifteen unit apartment building minutes from 83 and the Inner Harbor. It has open floor plans, tall ceilings, abundance of natural light, SS appliances, walk-in closets, luxurious finishes, and professional interior design. Each unit is equipped with an Alexa Smart Home System that controls everything with your phone or voice command - you can turn on/off lights, unlock/lock doors, manage temperature and air quality, control surround sound speakers for entertaining, or use the kitchen's digital screen to find a recipe!Our residents also have access to amenities all over the city from our portfolio of owned buildings and partnerships, including; Free 24/7 access to our coworking office, free use of our speakeasy style event space and a discounted gym and pool membership to the hottest club in Baltimore - Merritt Health and Fitness.Our apartments are leasing up fast, schedule a tour today so you don't miss the opportunity to live here! *This is a master listing*Price, amenities and floor plans may vary*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET have any available units?
415 SAINT PAUL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 415 SAINT PAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
415 SAINT PAUL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 SAINT PAUL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET offer parking?
No, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET has a pool.
Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET have accessible units?
No, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

