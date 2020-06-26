All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 414 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
414 LIGHT STREET
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

414 LIGHT STREET

414 Light St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

414 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Live life in the Clouds in this top floor penthouse apartment for rent at 414 Light Street, Baltimore's most luxurious high rise apartment building standing 44 stories above the historic Inner Harbor. This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment has incredible panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling windows and is the ultimate in luxury living. The open floor plan residence includes a large balcony, living room fireplace, multiple walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen, luxurious bathrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. With 24/7 onsite Lifestyle Concierge, living at 414 Light Street is seamless and easy with an unmatched level of hospitality-influenced personalized service. The building boasts over 40,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor resort style amenity spaces including a rooftop pool with cabanas, skyline terrace, community gardens, game room, theater, entertainment kitchen, dining bar, business lounge and boardroom. The 4,000 sq. ft. private fitness club and movement studio with Peloton bikes rivals any gym in the city. The monthly rent includes two reserved parking spaces and pets are welcome (restrictions apply). Additional studio, one, and two bedroom layouts are available at 414 Light Street. This is brand new Baltimore living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
414 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 414 LIGHT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
414 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 LIGHT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 414 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 414 LIGHT STREET offers parking.
Does 414 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 LIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 414 LIGHT STREET has a pool.
Does 414 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 414 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 414 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 LIGHT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland