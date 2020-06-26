Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse community garden concierge elevator gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room new construction pet friendly

Live life in the Clouds in this top floor penthouse apartment for rent at 414 Light Street, Baltimore's most luxurious high rise apartment building standing 44 stories above the historic Inner Harbor. This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment has incredible panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling windows and is the ultimate in luxury living. The open floor plan residence includes a large balcony, living room fireplace, multiple walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen, luxurious bathrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. With 24/7 onsite Lifestyle Concierge, living at 414 Light Street is seamless and easy with an unmatched level of hospitality-influenced personalized service. The building boasts over 40,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor resort style amenity spaces including a rooftop pool with cabanas, skyline terrace, community gardens, game room, theater, entertainment kitchen, dining bar, business lounge and boardroom. The 4,000 sq. ft. private fitness club and movement studio with Peloton bikes rivals any gym in the city. The monthly rent includes two reserved parking spaces and pets are welcome (restrictions apply). Additional studio, one, and two bedroom layouts are available at 414 Light Street. This is brand new Baltimore living at its finest!