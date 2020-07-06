All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4120 Mary Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4120 Mary Ave
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

4120 Mary Ave

4120 Mary Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4120 Mary Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Glenham-Belford!

Property highlights

- Well maintained with new carpet and fresh paint throughout
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Enjoy the outdoors on the 2nd level balcony
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable
- No pets. No smokers. No exceptions
- Credit/criminal background screening required

Available today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Mary Ave have any available units?
4120 Mary Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4120 Mary Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Mary Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Mary Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Mary Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4120 Mary Ave offer parking?
No, 4120 Mary Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Mary Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Mary Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Mary Ave have a pool?
No, 4120 Mary Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Mary Ave have accessible units?
No, 4120 Mary Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Mary Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Mary Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Mary Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Mary Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland