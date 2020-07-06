4120 Mary Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils carpet

Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Glenham-Belford!



Property highlights



- Well maintained with new carpet and fresh paint throughout

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Enjoy the outdoors on the 2nd level balcony

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable

- No pets. No smokers. No exceptions

- Credit/criminal background screening required



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5184191)