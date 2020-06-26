All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
412 N ROBINSON STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

412 N ROBINSON STREET

412 North Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 North Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
CODE MJC***Spectacular renovation! This home is available for immediate occupancy! Leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind when you enter into this beautifully updated home. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tiled kitchen, and luxurious stainless steel appliances. Easy set up in the living/dining area or set up dining in the eat-in kitchen if you prefer. Spacious bedrooms privately set on opposite sides of the upper level. The bathroom has been expanded to add loads of space. Perfect for roommates, first-time renters, or downsizing you decide. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and more! Qualifying income 46K combined or single. Any agent can show you this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
412 N ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 412 N ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
412 N ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 N ROBINSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 N ROBINSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
