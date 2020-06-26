412 N ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

CODE MJC***Spectacular renovation! This home is available for immediate occupancy! Leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind when you enter into this beautifully updated home. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tiled kitchen, and luxurious stainless steel appliances. Easy set up in the living/dining area or set up dining in the eat-in kitchen if you prefer. Spacious bedrooms privately set on opposite sides of the upper level. The bathroom has been expanded to add loads of space. Perfect for roommates, first-time renters, or downsizing you decide. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and more! Qualifying income 46K combined or single. Any agent can show you this lovely home!