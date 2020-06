Amenities

Two-level duplex with new paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The eat-in kitchen is spacious and has access to the back patio and yard. The home boasts two separate living/family rooms with the bedrooms on the main floor and ample closet and storage space. There is a laundromat conveniently located across the street with additional shops.