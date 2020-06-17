All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
4102 Wilke Avenue
4102 Wilke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Wilke Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Wilson Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here~s your chance to rent this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath SFH. Features hardwood floors, spacious living room & dining rooms, Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Basement is fully finished with a common area and full bathroom. Rear porch off of kitchen is great for entertaining and overlooks the large fenced-in backyard. Tucked away on a serene block but close to all the shopping and entertainment you need! Move in and enjoy!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Wilke Avenue have any available units?
4102 Wilke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Wilke Avenue have?
Some of 4102 Wilke Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Wilke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Wilke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Wilke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 Wilke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4102 Wilke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4102 Wilke Avenue offers parking.
Does 4102 Wilke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Wilke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Wilke Avenue have a pool?
No, 4102 Wilke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Wilke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4102 Wilke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Wilke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 Wilke Avenue has units with dishwashers.
