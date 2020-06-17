4102 Wilke Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here~s your chance to rent this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath SFH. Features hardwood floors, spacious living room & dining rooms, Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Basement is fully finished with a common area and full bathroom. Rear porch off of kitchen is great for entertaining and overlooks the large fenced-in backyard. Tucked away on a serene block but close to all the shopping and entertainment you need! Move in and enjoy!

