409 S Parrish St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR + Den Townhome in Mount Clare - Southwest Baltimore City - Newly renovated with modern accents and rustic charm. Large Living/Dining area with original exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Sunken kitchen with up-to-date appliances and cabinets. Convenient powder room on main level. Full bath, bedrooms, and den on upper level. Finished basement with laundry/storage room. Washer/Dryer included. Recessed canister lighting throughout. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



1BR voucher holders welcome. Please inquire, 2nd BR has a skylight.



Call BaltRentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



(RLNE4494376)