409 S Parrish St

Amenities
2BR + Den Townhome in Mount Clare - Southwest Baltimore City - Newly renovated with modern accents and rustic charm. Large Living/Dining area with original exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Sunken kitchen with up-to-date appliances and cabinets. Convenient powder room on main level. Full bath, bedrooms, and den on upper level. Finished basement with laundry/storage room. Washer/Dryer included. Recessed canister lighting throughout. Central air and heat.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
1BR voucher holders welcome. Please inquire, 2nd BR has a skylight.
Call BaltRentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.
You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com
(RLNE4494376)