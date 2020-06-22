All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
409 S Parrish St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 S Parrish St

409 South Parrish Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 South Parrish Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
2BR + Den Townhome in Mount Clare - Southwest Baltimore City - Newly renovated with modern accents and rustic charm. Large Living/Dining area with original exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Sunken kitchen with up-to-date appliances and cabinets. Convenient powder room on main level. Full bath, bedrooms, and den on upper level. Finished basement with laundry/storage room. Washer/Dryer included. Recessed canister lighting throughout. Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

1BR voucher holders welcome. Please inquire, 2nd BR has a skylight.

Call BaltRentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE4494376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 S Parrish St have any available units?
409 S Parrish St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 S Parrish St have?
Some of 409 S Parrish St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 S Parrish St currently offering any rent specials?
409 S Parrish St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 S Parrish St pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 S Parrish St is pet friendly.
Does 409 S Parrish St offer parking?
No, 409 S Parrish St does not offer parking.
Does 409 S Parrish St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 S Parrish St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 S Parrish St have a pool?
No, 409 S Parrish St does not have a pool.
Does 409 S Parrish St have accessible units?
No, 409 S Parrish St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 S Parrish St have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 S Parrish St does not have units with dishwashers.
