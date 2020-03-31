408 Croydon Road

Amenities
Fabulous Belvedere 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse--Convenient to Everywhere! Available now! - Fabulous Belvedere 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse--Hardwood floors, Sleek Black Appliances including Microwave & dishwasher. Washer/Dryer. Deck, Bricked Patio, Fenced in Yard--Convenient to Everywhere! Available now!
Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
