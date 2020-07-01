All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

407 Rosecroft Terrace

407 Rosecroft Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

407 Rosecroft Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a beautifully renovated home located near Lyman Park. There is 4 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a living room, dining area, mud room in both the front and back door areas as well as a half bath. Downstairs in the basement you have a full bath with a finished room and additional living room. The washer and dryer are also located in the basement.
The four bedrooms are on the top floor with 2 full bathrooms.

Property Highlights:

* Great Location
* Newly Renovated
* Deck
* Fenced yard
* Granite Counters
* Hardwood Floors

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5352294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Rosecroft Terrace have any available units?
407 Rosecroft Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Rosecroft Terrace have?
Some of 407 Rosecroft Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Rosecroft Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
407 Rosecroft Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Rosecroft Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 407 Rosecroft Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 407 Rosecroft Terrace offer parking?
No, 407 Rosecroft Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 407 Rosecroft Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Rosecroft Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Rosecroft Terrace have a pool?
No, 407 Rosecroft Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 407 Rosecroft Terrace have accessible units?
No, 407 Rosecroft Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Rosecroft Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Rosecroft Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

