407 Rosecroft Terrace

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

This is a beautifully renovated home located near Lyman Park. There is 4 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a living room, dining area, mud room in both the front and back door areas as well as a half bath. Downstairs in the basement you have a full bath with a finished room and additional living room. The washer and dryer are also located in the basement.

The four bedrooms are on the top floor with 2 full bathrooms.



Property Highlights:



* Great Location

* Newly Renovated

* Deck

* Fenced yard

* Granite Counters

* Hardwood Floors



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



