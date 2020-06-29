All apartments in Baltimore
406 Venable Ave
406 Venable Ave

406 Venable Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

406 Venable Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this gorgeous home located in Baltimore City! This home features a stunning kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, abundance of counter space and modern kitchen cabinets. Comes with new flooring all throughout the unit, powder room on the main level, modern neutral paint colors to match your style, loft bedrooms and a master suite with an attached full bath and a walk out deck, perfect place to relax after a long day! Do not wait, call us now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Venable Ave have any available units?
406 Venable Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Venable Ave have?
Some of 406 Venable Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Venable Ave currently offering any rent specials?
406 Venable Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Venable Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Venable Ave is pet friendly.
Does 406 Venable Ave offer parking?
No, 406 Venable Ave does not offer parking.
Does 406 Venable Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Venable Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Venable Ave have a pool?
No, 406 Venable Ave does not have a pool.
Does 406 Venable Ave have accessible units?
No, 406 Venable Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Venable Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Venable Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
