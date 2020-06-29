406 Venable Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check this gorgeous home located in Baltimore City! This home features a stunning kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, abundance of counter space and modern kitchen cabinets. Comes with new flooring all throughout the unit, powder room on the main level, modern neutral paint colors to match your style, loft bedrooms and a master suite with an attached full bath and a walk out deck, perfect place to relax after a long day! Do not wait, call us now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit