Spacious Rowhouse conveniently located within walking distance of The Avenue, Rotunda, Woodberry Restaurants, and Giant. 2 Bedrooms upstairs, one with large walk in closet. 3rd bedroom is in basement. Freshly painted top to bottom, beautiful wood floors, central ac, updated kitchen with space for large island or table, tons of light, large finished basement with a bedroom, family room and storage.