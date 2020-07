Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

SHARP UPDATES AND AMAZING ADDRESS MAKE THIS COZY ONE BEDROOM WITH BONUS ROOM SOMETHING TOGO FOR. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, TILED BATHS AND FRESH APPLIANCES. SECOND ROOM ON BEDROOM LEVEL IS LARGE ENOUGH FOR A TWIN OR A CRIB- TOO SMALL TO LIST AS A SECOND BEDROOM. PATIO OFF OF MAIN LEVEL & DECK OFF SECOND ROOM UPSTAIRS. PETS OKAY.