Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning range

Well maintained 3 bedroom brick row home. Newly painted with central air conditioning and heating. New flooring in family room. New washer and dryer in separate laundry area. Back deck has been replaced. Nice sized backyard with off street parking pad in rear. Lots of storage. Near shopping, schools and major highways. Get it before it's gone!