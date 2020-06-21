All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4000 Glenarm Avenue

4000 Glenarm Avenue · (410) 668-8309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039

Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH in the Belmar area. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit. Separate living room and dining room areas with laminate floors. Island between kitchen and dining area includes counter seating and storage cabinetry. Open floor plan to kitchen which features newer stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and over the stove microwave. Kitchen also has an exit leading to the fenced rear yard area. Second floor includes three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finished basement features carpet in the family room area, half bath, and a separate utility room with a washer and dryer for tenant convenience. Gas Heat. Air Conditioning: window units. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities. Off-street parking. NO PETS. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294039
Property Id 294039

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Glenarm Avenue have any available units?
4000 Glenarm Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Glenarm Avenue have?
Some of 4000 Glenarm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Glenarm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Glenarm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Glenarm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Glenarm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4000 Glenarm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Glenarm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4000 Glenarm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Glenarm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Glenarm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4000 Glenarm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Glenarm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4000 Glenarm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Glenarm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Glenarm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
