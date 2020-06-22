All apartments in Baltimore
400 South Washington Street

400 South Washington Street · (443) 621-1742
Location

400 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,990

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Available July 1st! Message us to schedule a tour! The House: - Completely renovated in 2009 - 2100 Sq Ft - 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Bathrooms - Lots of natural light - Large unfinished basement for storage - Alarm System (included in rent) This house is great for any living situation; family, roommates, etc. There are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located on the second floor. The second floor bedrooms are good sized (approx. 13x13) with full closets. The washer/dryer (new washer) is also located on the second floor. The Master Bedroom and bathroom are located on the 3rd floor and are enormous. The bedroom easily fits a king size bed, dressers, and comes with a full and half closet. The bathroom has a shower, tub, and double sink. The 4th bedroom located on the third floor is the smallest relative to the others and has it's own wash station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 South Washington Street have any available units?
400 South Washington Street has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 South Washington Street have?
Some of 400 South Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 South Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 South Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 South Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 South Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 400 South Washington Street offer parking?
No, 400 South Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 South Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 South Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 South Washington Street have a pool?
No, 400 South Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 South Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 400 South Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 South Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 South Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
