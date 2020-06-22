400 South Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Available July 1st! Message us to schedule a tour! The House: - Completely renovated in 2009 - 2100 Sq Ft - 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Bathrooms - Lots of natural light - Large unfinished basement for storage - Alarm System (included in rent) This house is great for any living situation; family, roommates, etc. There are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located on the second floor. The second floor bedrooms are good sized (approx. 13x13) with full closets. The washer/dryer (new washer) is also located on the second floor. The Master Bedroom and bathroom are located on the 3rd floor and are enormous. The bedroom easily fits a king size bed, dressers, and comes with a full and half closet. The bathroom has a shower, tub, and double sink. The 4th bedroom located on the third floor is the smallest relative to the others and has it's own wash station.