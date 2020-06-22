400 South Washington Street

Amenities
Available July 1st! Message us to schedule a tour! The House: - Completely renovated in 2009 - 2100 Sq Ft - 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Bathrooms - Lots of natural light - Large unfinished basement for storage - Alarm System (included in rent) This house is great for any living situation; family, roommates, etc. There are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located on the second floor. The second floor bedrooms are good sized (approx. 13x13) with full closets. The washer/dryer (new washer) is also located on the second floor. The Master Bedroom and bathroom are located on the 3rd floor and are enormous. The bedroom easily fits a king size bed, dressers, and comes with a full and half closet. The bathroom has a shower, tub, and double sink. The 4th bedroom located on the third floor is the smallest relative to the others and has it's own wash station.