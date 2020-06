Amenities

Best yet! Amazing Baltimore Charm with this great row home. 2 bedrooms ( office can be used as 3rd bedroom ) and 2 bathrooms, open concept, exposed brick walls, finished basement, and tons more. 1 block from Patterson Park and across the street from dog park! Call your agent to schedule a showing! Pets on Case by Case basis. No Smoking.