Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This end of row, fully-renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is located only two short blocks from Riverside Park! While furnished with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, finished basement, and brand-new, energy efficient AC system, the home maintains its charm with exposed brick and hardwood floors. Parking in this quiet, residential neighborhood is easy, though the deck could be removed to create a parking space. No pets allowed. Come see it today!