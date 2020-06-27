All apartments in Baltimore
4 Cross Keys Rd Apt F
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

4 Cross Keys Rd Apt F

4 Cross Keys Road · No Longer Available
Location

4 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in the Village of Cross Keys boasts wood floors and updates. Offering a spacious living room/dining room combo and a fully-equipped kitchen plus two large bedrooms and two full baths.

Cats welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no dogs.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5027756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

