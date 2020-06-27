4 Cross Keys Rd Apt F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in the Village of Cross Keys boasts wood floors and updates. Offering a spacious living room/dining room combo and a fully-equipped kitchen plus two large bedrooms and two full baths.



Cats welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no dogs.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



