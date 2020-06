Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This spacious end of group has the feel of a single family but with the convenience of a townhouse. Much of this home has been updated over the years to include a bumped out eat-in gourmet kitchen, bumped out family room, large living room with fireplace, huge master bedroom w/ master bath, partially finished lower level, large deck, off street parking - Wow