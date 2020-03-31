3925 Foster Ave 1

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse located in Brewer's Hill!
Close to Canton, Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins Hospital and more!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated luxury finishes throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement with separate laundry room
- 1 assigned parking space behind the house
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
Available September!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5118727)