3925 Foster Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse located in Brewer's Hill!

Close to Canton, Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins Hospital and more!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated luxury finishes throughout

- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement with separate laundry room

- 1 assigned parking space behind the house

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute



Available September!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5118727)