Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

3925 Foster Ave 1

3925 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse located in Brewer's Hill!
Close to Canton, Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins Hospital and more!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated luxury finishes throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement with separate laundry room
- 1 assigned parking space behind the house
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

Available September!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Foster Ave 1 have any available units?
3925 Foster Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Foster Ave 1 have?
Some of 3925 Foster Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Foster Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Foster Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Foster Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Foster Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3925 Foster Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Foster Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 3925 Foster Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Foster Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Foster Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3925 Foster Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Foster Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3925 Foster Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Foster Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Foster Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
