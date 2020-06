Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning rental in the heart of Brewers Hill! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, hardwoods, exposed brick, central air,skylights, alarm, stainless steel appliances, w/d, deck off bedroom and PARKING!! Family room in finished basement could be 3rd bedroom. Tons of storage in finished basement and huge laundry room. No smokers, Pets allowed on case by case basis. Just a few blocks from new Canton Crossing shopping center!!