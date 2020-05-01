All apartments in Baltimore
3916 Southern Ave.

3916 Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Southern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
3916 Southern Ave- Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath house - Great front porch for those quiet evenings greet you as you pull up to this house. You enter into a large foyer. You have a large living room with hardwood floors and fresh paint. Of the living room is a separate dining room for those family gatherings. There is a large kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a nice large deck. Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms with a large full bath. Third level has a large attic. Great for storage. Basement is unfinished with washer/dryer. Available Now. $1365/ Month + Utilities. All application fees are none refundable

(RLNE2657950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Southern Ave. have any available units?
3916 Southern Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Southern Ave. have?
Some of 3916 Southern Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Southern Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Southern Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Southern Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Southern Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Southern Ave. offer parking?
No, 3916 Southern Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Southern Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 Southern Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Southern Ave. have a pool?
No, 3916 Southern Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Southern Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3916 Southern Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Southern Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Southern Ave. has units with dishwashers.
