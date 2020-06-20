3912 Liberty Rd 1

3912 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21207 Central Forest Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
Liberty Heights Ave - Property Id: 279808
One large 1st floor 3BR/1BA apartment located on Liberty Heights Ave. This unit has an unique floor model. Large kitchen area with a separate living & dining room. Wooden floors & carpet / painted trim and a tile bathroom Lots of Historic Charm. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenants are encouraged to fill out applications prior to appointments to insure faster occupancy. Contact us to schedule a showing. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279808 Property Id 279808
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5780001)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
