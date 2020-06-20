All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3912 Liberty Rd 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3912 Liberty Rd 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

3912 Liberty Rd 1

3912 Liberty Heights Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3912 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21207
Central Forest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Liberty Heights Ave - Property Id: 279808

One large 1st floor 3BR/1BA apartment located on Liberty Heights Ave. This unit has an unique floor model. Large kitchen area with a separate living & dining room. Wooden floors & carpet / painted trim and a tile bathroom Lots of Historic Charm. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenants are encouraged to fill out applications prior to appointments to insure faster occupancy. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279808
Property Id 279808

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 have any available units?
3912 Liberty Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 have?
Some of 3912 Liberty Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Liberty Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Liberty Rd 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Liberty Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Liberty Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 3912 Liberty Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 Liberty Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 3912 Liberty Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 3912 Liberty Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Liberty Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Liberty Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland