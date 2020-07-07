3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

A traditional appeal welcomes you to this striking 3 bedroom and 3 bath duplex freshly painted in a neutral color palette on the main and upper levels. Charming front porch entrance introduces a comfortable and bright home featuring a living room with an alcove entertainment space, a dining room with a ceiling fan and French door walkout to the elevated deck, and an adjacent kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with raised panel cherry cabinetry, plentiful counter space, a pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar backing to a dining room. Owner~s suite presents a walk-in closet and private bath. Adding to the fun, the lower level is painted reminiscent to early clubs with an industrial style ceiling, a rec room, and extra storage space. Tucked away on a quiet street yet convenient to everyday needs this home is situated near easy commuting, public transportation, shopping, and more!