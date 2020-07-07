All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE

3911 Frankford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A traditional appeal welcomes you to this striking 3 bedroom and 3 bath duplex freshly painted in a neutral color palette on the main and upper levels. Charming front porch entrance introduces a comfortable and bright home featuring a living room with an alcove entertainment space, a dining room with a ceiling fan and French door walkout to the elevated deck, and an adjacent kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with raised panel cherry cabinetry, plentiful counter space, a pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar backing to a dining room. Owner~s suite presents a walk-in closet and private bath. Adding to the fun, the lower level is painted reminiscent to early clubs with an industrial style ceiling, a rec room, and extra storage space. Tucked away on a quiet street yet convenient to everyday needs this home is situated near easy commuting, public transportation, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 FRANKFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

