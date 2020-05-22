Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3904 BATEMAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3904 BATEMAN AVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3904 BATEMAN AVE
3904 Bateman Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3904 Bateman Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills
Amenities
all utils included
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two level apartment in detached home featuring four bedrooms, two full baths, family room, bonus room. All utilities included except electric. Housing vouchers welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have any available units?
3904 BATEMAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3904 BATEMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3904 BATEMAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 BATEMAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE offer parking?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland