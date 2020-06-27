All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3830 Elm Ave

3830 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level offers an open living and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen with updated cabinetry and sleek appliances. The upper level provides two ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a rear deck with a fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining! Partially finished basement with full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5064549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Elm Ave have any available units?
3830 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Elm Ave have?
Some of 3830 Elm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 3830 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3830 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Elm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 3830 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 3830 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Elm Ave has units with dishwashers.
