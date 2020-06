Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the heart of Brewer's Hill. Open floor plan on main level w/gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen island/bar, plenty of cabinet space. Large rooms. Murphy bed in back bedroom. Family/Rec room in LL w Full Bath and Workshop. Private back yard. Come Home to this GEM and enjoy all Brewer's Hill/Canton has to offer.