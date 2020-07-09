3826 8th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Available now! This 3 bedroom with a den townhouse is available now. This beautiful unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, den, and a full basement for storage along with washer hook up. Enjoy your evenings on your back porch while the kids play in the front or back fenced yards. The unit is close to parks, schools, bus lines, shopping, churches and more. This lovely unit will not last long so call today to schedule an appointment to view your new home. Contact us at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com