Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3826 8th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3826 8th St

3826 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 8th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Available now! This 3 bedroom with a den townhouse is available now. This beautiful unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, den, and a full basement for storage along with washer hook up. Enjoy your evenings on your back porch while the kids play in the front or back fenced yards. The unit is close to parks, schools, bus lines, shopping, churches and more. This lovely unit will not last long so call today to schedule an appointment to view your new home. Contact us at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 8th St have any available units?
3826 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 8th St have?
Some of 3826 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
3826 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 3826 8th St offer parking?
No, 3826 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 3826 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 8th St have a pool?
No, 3826 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 3826 8th St have accessible units?
No, 3826 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.

