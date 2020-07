Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range

This property has been remodeled! Your new home will include two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room, full bathroom, and a basement with washer & dryer hook ups. Relax on your back porch in your new yard. This property wont last long so call today to schedule your appointment 410-355-9100.

We look forward to helping you find that special place to call home!