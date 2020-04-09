All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3721 Clarenell Rd

3721 Clarenell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Clarenell Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from St. Agnes Hospital and I-95! Comfortable living area boasts Berber carpet throughout, neutral paint, and tons of natural light. Separate dining space leads to an updated gourmet kitchen and huge outdoor patio perfect for entertaining! Remodeled lower level offers tons of added living space, laundry area with full size washer/dryer included, and bonus full bath! Upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a tiled full bath with soaking tub!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Clarenell Rd have any available units?
3721 Clarenell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Clarenell Rd have?
Some of 3721 Clarenell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Clarenell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Clarenell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Clarenell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Clarenell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3721 Clarenell Rd offer parking?
No, 3721 Clarenell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Clarenell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 Clarenell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Clarenell Rd have a pool?
No, 3721 Clarenell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Clarenell Rd have accessible units?
No, 3721 Clarenell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Clarenell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Clarenell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
