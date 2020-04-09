3721 Clarenell Rd

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from St. Agnes Hospital and I-95! Comfortable living area boasts Berber carpet throughout, neutral paint, and tons of natural light. Separate dining space leads to an updated gourmet kitchen and huge outdoor patio perfect for entertaining! Remodeled lower level offers tons of added living space, laundry area with full size washer/dryer included, and bonus full bath! Upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a tiled full bath with soaking tub!



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



