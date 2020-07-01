All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

3706 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE

3706 Mount Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Affordable living steps to Canton and the waterfront! You'll love this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home tucked away on quiet Mount Pleasant St. Home is move in ready NOW, with many thoughtful updates throughout, and has been meticulous maintained by homeowner. You'll love the custom blue stone private patio, large master bedroom, open floor plan, and huge basement for all your storage needs. Best of all, you can find all of this at an affordable monthly price with an option to buy! Located just a stone's throw from Canton square, with easy commuter access to 95/895, and only minutes from Johns Hopkins Bayview. Test drive this home and see if you want to make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

