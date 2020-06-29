All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3700 Beehler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3700 Beehler Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

3700 Beehler Ave

3700 Beehler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Beehler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df3191d084 ---- Live in a newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a quiet street in Lucille Park! All new finishes throughout! You will be just a 10-minute drive away from I-695, and just minutes from downtown Pikesville. The home is also just a short walk to Jack Paulsen & Legacy Community Parks Features All new finishes, brand new Kitchen and appliances, new full bath, and NEW laminate hardwood flooring! and new carpet on second floor. Pet Policy: No Pets Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $3000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Beehler Ave have any available units?
3700 Beehler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Beehler Ave have?
Some of 3700 Beehler Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Beehler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Beehler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Beehler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Beehler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Beehler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Beehler Ave offers parking.
Does 3700 Beehler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Beehler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Beehler Ave have a pool?
No, 3700 Beehler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Beehler Ave have accessible units?
No, 3700 Beehler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Beehler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Beehler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland