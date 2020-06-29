3700 Beehler Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df3191d084 ---- Live in a newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a quiet street in Lucille Park! All new finishes throughout! You will be just a 10-minute drive away from I-695, and just minutes from downtown Pikesville. The home is also just a short walk to Jack Paulsen & Legacy Community Parks Features All new finishes, brand new Kitchen and appliances, new full bath, and NEW laminate hardwood flooring! and new carpet on second floor. Pet Policy: No Pets Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $3000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today!