37 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated home steps from Patterson Park! Hip and chic, this home features an all new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The original hardwood floors bring loads of character to the space. Partially finished basement with half bath is perfect for a recreational area. Brand new full sized washer dryer and high efficiency appliances will keep your utility bills low. Third bedroom is in the basement. Schedule a private tour and submit an online application today!