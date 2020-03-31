All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

37 S POTOMAC STREET

37 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

37 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated home steps from Patterson Park! Hip and chic, this home features an all new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The original hardwood floors bring loads of character to the space. Partially finished basement with half bath is perfect for a recreational area. Brand new full sized washer dryer and high efficiency appliances will keep your utility bills low. Third bedroom is in the basement. Schedule a private tour and submit an online application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
37 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 37 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
37 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 37 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 37 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 37 S POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 37 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 37 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 37 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 37 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 37 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
