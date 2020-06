Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Hampden



Property highlights



- Hardwood floors

- Eat in kitchen

- Fenced in yard

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors on front porch and a fenced in backyard

- Great neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and other attractions

- Close proximity to I-83 for an easy commute

- Voucher welcome



Available August!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106480)