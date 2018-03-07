365 BONSAL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Welcome to 365 Bonsal St, new rehab in 2018. This large home with over 2,100 finished sq ft. features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and quartz countertops. The upstairs level includes two large suites with plenty of closet space and spa-like bathrooms. The level is rounded out with a laundry closet. The lower level has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Two car parking pad in the backyard with space for a table for outside dining. Central AC! Home is located a block from JHU Bayview/NIH for an easy commute! Move Right In