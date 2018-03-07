All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
365 BONSAL STREET
365 BONSAL STREET

365 Bonsal Street · No Longer Available
Location

365 Bonsal Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hopkins Bayview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome to 365 Bonsal St, new rehab in 2018. This large home with over 2,100 finished sq ft. features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and quartz countertops. The upstairs level includes two large suites with plenty of closet space and spa-like bathrooms. The level is rounded out with a laundry closet. The lower level has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Two car parking pad in the backyard with space for a table for outside dining. Central AC! Home is located a block from JHU Bayview/NIH for an easy commute! Move Right In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 BONSAL STREET have any available units?
365 BONSAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 BONSAL STREET have?
Some of 365 BONSAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 BONSAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
365 BONSAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 BONSAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 365 BONSAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 365 BONSAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 365 BONSAL STREET offers parking.
Does 365 BONSAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 BONSAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 BONSAL STREET have a pool?
No, 365 BONSAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 365 BONSAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 365 BONSAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 365 BONSAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 BONSAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
