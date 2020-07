Amenities

Completely renovated Violeteville home is ready for you to move right in! This home has 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Main level features open concept with gorgeous kitchen that open to the backyard. Upper level has shining hardwood floors throughout. Basement is finished with tons of extra space and a newer full bath. Convenient to St. Agnes and 95. $50 application fee. Every occupant over the age of 18 must apply.