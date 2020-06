Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan alarm system oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

3 bedroom end of the group unit home. 3 baths partially finished basement with space for an additional room. Full privacy fence for back yard seclusion. This home also has a covered front porch. Fully equipped with ADT alarm system. Polyurethane floors, new kitchen, freshly painted and more! This home is for rent with option to buy. Fix your credit while living in this home. Must pre-qualify and meet with owners prior to showings.