3626 Beech Ave. Available 06/15/20 3626 Beech Ave/3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse in Hampden - Great 3 bedroom one bath townhouse in the heart of Hampden. Nice size living room/Dining room combo. Original gleaming hardwood floors. Ceiling fans as well. Nice size kitchen with ceramic tile flooring. Plenty of space for a table and chairs. Gas stove, dish washer and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space as well as a pantry. Nice fenced in back yard The second floor has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors as well. Plenty of closet space. Nice light and bright full bath. The basement can be used as a family room. Extra refrigerator as well as washer and dryer. Available Mid June.

$1650/ month + utilities.



(RLNE3196634)