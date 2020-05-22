All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3626 Beech Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3626 Beech Ave.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

3626 Beech Ave.

3626 Beech Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3626 Beech Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3626 Beech Ave. Available 06/15/20 3626 Beech Ave/3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse in Hampden - Great 3 bedroom one bath townhouse in the heart of Hampden. Nice size living room/Dining room combo. Original gleaming hardwood floors. Ceiling fans as well. Nice size kitchen with ceramic tile flooring. Plenty of space for a table and chairs. Gas stove, dish washer and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space as well as a pantry. Nice fenced in back yard The second floor has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors as well. Plenty of closet space. Nice light and bright full bath. The basement can be used as a family room. Extra refrigerator as well as washer and dryer. Available Mid June.
$1650/ month + utilities.

(RLNE3196634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Beech Ave. have any available units?
3626 Beech Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Beech Ave. have?
Some of 3626 Beech Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Beech Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Beech Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Beech Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Beech Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3626 Beech Ave. offer parking?
No, 3626 Beech Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Beech Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 Beech Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Beech Ave. have a pool?
No, 3626 Beech Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Beech Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3626 Beech Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Beech Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Beech Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland