All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3620 Springdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3620 Springdale Ave
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

3620 Springdale Ave

3620 Springdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3620 Springdale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Forest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Multi-Unit Victorian home awaiting you to call home. Each unit has a different layout. Water is included in each unit with decks off the kitchen to enjoy the sunrise or sunset. Contact Blue-Sky Realty today to set up a tour.

Cut and paste this link to schedule an appointment.
https://blueskyrealtyappointmentscheduler.as.me/ Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2405568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Springdale Ave have any available units?
3620 Springdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Springdale Ave have?
Some of 3620 Springdale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Springdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Springdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Springdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Springdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Springdale Ave offer parking?
No, 3620 Springdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Springdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Springdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Springdale Ave have a pool?
No, 3620 Springdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Springdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3620 Springdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Springdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Springdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland