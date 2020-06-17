3620 Springdale Ave

3620 Springdale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216 Forest Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Multi-Unit Victorian home awaiting you to call home. Each unit has a different layout. Water is included in each unit with decks off the kitchen to enjoy the sunrise or sunset. Contact Blue-Sky Realty today to set up a tour.
Cut and paste this link to schedule an appointment. https://blueskyrealtyappointmentscheduler.as.me/ Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
