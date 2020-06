Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Check out this absolutely Beautiful home! . Off Street parking, two bedrooms, closet space, large eat in kitchen, sun room, full bath, basement (storage use only) Washer & dryer hook ups. Front & back yard fenced in. A block away from the bus lines, convenient store, schools, restaurants, schools and more! This could be your new home! $1049.00 a month.! Very Spacious home! Can't Beat that! ♥