Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath conveniently located near lots of local charm. Hardwood floors with inlay throughout. Formal dining room. Large Master Bedroom with lots of closet space. Large rear yard is great for grilling & entertaining. Full unfinished basement with laundry is great for storage. Convenient to downtown or up to the county on 83. Walkable to Hampden, shops, breweries, restaurants, etc. Pets are case by case.