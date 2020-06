Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

3 bedroom, 1 bath porch front home in quiet neighborhood. New carpet in living room and flooring in dining room and kitchen, freshly painted. Washer/dryer in home, fenced in yard. Available 02/29/2020. $1300 per month, $1300 Security Deposit. Potential tenant with good credit will earn half off their first months rent at lease signing. Application fee. Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for more information at 410-558-0066