Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautiful new kitchen in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse! Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floor. Living Room and Dining Room have beautiful hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Lower level has huge family room with bar, full bath and laundry. Rear yard is fully fenced and has a parking pad. Must see!