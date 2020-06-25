Amenities

3533 Hickory Avenue Available 06/01/20 Charming Renovated Townhome just off the Avenue. - This beautifully renovated home offers a bright, open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining! Enter into a spacious living/dining area with recessed lighting and replacement hardwood flooring, that flows to the rear kitchen, which features a half bath, a stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and full size refrigerator, as well as custom cabinets, concrete counter tops, and rear access to the private courtyard and parking pad. If you follow the custom open-rung staircase to the second level, you'll find two large, sunny bedrooms, and one full bath with a marble top double vanity, and a claw foot tub in beautiful condition. This gorgeous home is located just off the Avenue, right around the corner from all the wonderful shops and restaurants that this historic and vibrant community has to offer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.Flex move in date.



24 to 48 hour notice required to view.

Pet friendly property

Pets accepted on a case by case basis, with additional deposits and vet paperwork required.



