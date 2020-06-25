All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3533 Hickory Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3533 Hickory Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3533 Hickory Avenue

3533 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3533 Hickory Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
3533 Hickory Avenue Available 06/01/20 Charming Renovated Townhome just off the Avenue. - This beautifully renovated home offers a bright, open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining! Enter into a spacious living/dining area with recessed lighting and replacement hardwood flooring, that flows to the rear kitchen, which features a half bath, a stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and full size refrigerator, as well as custom cabinets, concrete counter tops, and rear access to the private courtyard and parking pad. If you follow the custom open-rung staircase to the second level, you'll find two large, sunny bedrooms, and one full bath with a marble top double vanity, and a claw foot tub in beautiful condition. This gorgeous home is located just off the Avenue, right around the corner from all the wonderful shops and restaurants that this historic and vibrant community has to offer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.Flex move in date.

24 to 48 hour notice required to view.
Pet friendly property
Pets accepted on a case by case basis, with additional deposits and vet paperwork required.

(RLNE2364083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Hickory Avenue have any available units?
3533 Hickory Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Hickory Avenue have?
Some of 3533 Hickory Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Hickory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Hickory Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Hickory Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Hickory Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Hickory Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Hickory Avenue offers parking.
Does 3533 Hickory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Hickory Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Hickory Avenue have a pool?
No, 3533 Hickory Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Hickory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3533 Hickory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Hickory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Hickory Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland