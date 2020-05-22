3514 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful, fully remodeled home with 3 full baths, roof top deck, open floor plan & fully finished basement! Close to Canton restaurants and shops and easy access to 95 in this freshly painted home with beautiful views of the city and water from the roof top deck. Wide plank wood floors on the first floor are freshly refinished. Private garden courtyard if perfect for entertaining. Basement features separate laundry room, den/family room and additional office/guest room and full bath. Two bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. The best of city living - ready for you to move in and enjoy! Easy street parking.