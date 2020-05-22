All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

3514 O'DONNELL STREET

3514 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3514 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Don't miss this beautiful, fully remodeled home with 3 full baths, roof top deck, open floor plan & fully finished basement! Close to Canton restaurants and shops and easy access to 95 in this freshly painted home with beautiful views of the city and water from the roof top deck. Wide plank wood floors on the first floor are freshly refinished. Private garden courtyard if perfect for entertaining. Basement features separate laundry room, den/family room and additional office/guest room and full bath. Two bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. The best of city living - ready for you to move in and enjoy! Easy street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET have any available units?
3514 O'DONNELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET have?
Some of 3514 O'DONNELL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 O'DONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3514 O'DONNELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 O'DONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3514 O'DONNELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET offer parking?
No, 3514 O'DONNELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 O'DONNELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET have a pool?
No, 3514 O'DONNELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3514 O'DONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 O'DONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 O'DONNELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
