3504 Cliftmont
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

3504 Cliftmont

3504 Cliftmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Cliftmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this newly renovated 3bd/2ba rowhome in the heart of Belair Edison! Enjoy the spacious front and backyards with an inviting covered porch, the new flooring throughout on all three levels, and enjoy cooking in the brand new kitchen with all new cabinetry, backsplash, and appliances. This home has all of the modern updates needed like central air and heat and a washer/dryer hookup in the basement for your convenience. There's plenty of storage available in the basement, the built-ins in the living room, or in the closets in the bedrooms. Also, its proximity to Erdman Ave and Belair Rd and 95, 895, ad 40 makes the location ideal. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Cliftmont have any available units?
3504 Cliftmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Cliftmont have?
Some of 3504 Cliftmont's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Cliftmont currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Cliftmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Cliftmont pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Cliftmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3504 Cliftmont offer parking?
No, 3504 Cliftmont does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Cliftmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Cliftmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Cliftmont have a pool?
No, 3504 Cliftmont does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Cliftmont have accessible units?
No, 3504 Cliftmont does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Cliftmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Cliftmont does not have units with dishwashers.
