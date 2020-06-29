349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

JUST REDUCED! Awesome 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath terrace level condo in the popular Villages of Homeland. Super convenient to Charles Street, major colleges and universities. Open floor plan with parquet floors throughout! Very generous size rooms and closets. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and security gate. Easy living and rent includes gas for cooking and heat, water, condo fee and grounds maintenance. There is a 1 time parking fee of $265 per car required. Come and see it for yourself!