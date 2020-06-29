All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

349 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Location

349 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
microwave
JUST REDUCED! Awesome 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath terrace level condo in the popular Villages of Homeland. Super convenient to Charles Street, major colleges and universities. Open floor plan with parquet floors throughout! Very generous size rooms and closets. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and security gate. Easy living and rent includes gas for cooking and heat, water, condo fee and grounds maintenance. There is a 1 time parking fee of $265 per car required. Come and see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have any available units?
349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have?
Some of 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offers parking.
Does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have a pool?
Yes, 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has a pool.
Does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have accessible units?
No, 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has units with dishwashers.
