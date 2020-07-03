3430 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Nice remodeled top floor apartment at end of quiet street at great price! New custom paint and new carpet, washer and dryer. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com

Welcome Home! Nice remodeled top floor apartment at end of quiet street at great price! New custom paint and new carpet, washer and dryer. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com