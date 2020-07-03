All apartments in Baltimore
3430 6th Street

3430 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3430 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Nice remodeled top floor apartment at end of quiet street at great price! New custom paint and new carpet, washer and dryer. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 6th Street have any available units?
3430 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3430 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3430 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3430 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3430 6th Street offer parking?
No, 3430 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3430 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3430 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3430 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3430 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

