341 S MACON STREET

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome in Greektown/Bayview - Beautifully renovated townhome features hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and fridge as well as granite countertops and pendant lighting. Ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen leads to a private fenced yard in the back for grilling. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms and two renovated baths with custom tile surround. A finished basement provides a large room with tiled floor and a separate full-sized washer/dryer room. Conveniently located to I95, I895, downtown and Hopkins Bayview. Convenient shopping in just short drive away - Target, Harris Teeter, Nordstrom Rack, Michaels, Starbucks etc..... (Canton Crossing) No pets allowed.No smoking allowed inside of this property.Renters Insurance Required.