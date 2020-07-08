341 S MACON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome in Greektown/Bayview - Beautifully renovated townhome features hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and fridge as well as granite countertops and pendant lighting. Ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen leads to a private fenced yard in the back for grilling. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms and two renovated baths with custom tile surround. A finished basement provides a large room with tiled floor and a separate full-sized washer/dryer room. Conveniently located to I95, I895, downtown and Hopkins Bayview. Convenient shopping in just short drive away - Target, Harris Teeter, Nordstrom Rack, Michaels, Starbucks etc..... (Canton Crossing) No pets allowed.No smoking allowed inside of this property.Renters Insurance Required.