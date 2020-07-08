3407 Dillon St

Amenities
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Canton provides everything you could want. Upon entering, you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors with recessed lighting and coffer ceilings. The island styled gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances including; gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Each spacious bedroom provides an amazing amount of natural light and private bathroom. Upstairs is another room that would work perfectly as a private office and, leads outside to an amazing rooftop deck with fantastic views of the water front and Natty Boh. Downstairs in the finished basement is your full-sized washer and dryer, private room and another renovated bathroom.
Finished Basement
Roof Top Deck
Washer and Dryer
Panoramic Roof Top View