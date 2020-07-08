All apartments in Baltimore
3407 Dillon St

3407 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Canton provides everything you could want. Upon entering, you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors with recessed lighting and coffer ceilings. The island styled gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances including; gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Each spacious bedroom provides an amazing amount of natural light and private bathroom. Upstairs is another room that would work perfectly as a private office and, leads outside to an amazing rooftop deck with fantastic views of the water front and Natty Boh. Downstairs in the finished basement is your full-sized washer and dryer, private room and another renovated bathroom.

Finished Basement
Roof Top Deck
Washer and Dryer
Panoramic Roof Top View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Dillon St have any available units?
3407 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Dillon St have?
Some of 3407 Dillon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Dillon St pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Dillon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3407 Dillon St offer parking?
No, 3407 Dillon St does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 Dillon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 3407 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 3407 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Dillon St has units with dishwashers.

