3407 Dillon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This fabulous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Canton provides everything you could want. Upon entering, you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors with recessed lighting and coffer ceilings. The island styled gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances including; gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Each spacious bedroom provides an amazing amount of natural light and private bathroom. Upstairs is another room that would work perfectly as a private office and, leads outside to an amazing rooftop deck with fantastic views of the water front and Natty Boh. Downstairs in the finished basement is your full-sized washer and dryer, private room and another renovated bathroom.



Finished Basement

Roof Top Deck

Washer and Dryer

Panoramic Roof Top View